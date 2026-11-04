U.S. election results should not distract Europe from safeguarding its interests, says French minister

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 20:11 IST
U.S. election results should not distract Europe from safeguarding its interests, says French minister

​The ​Republican Party's ‌defeat in the ​midterm elections have shown ‌American democracy is alive but it should not distract Europe from ‌safeguarding its interests, French Foreign ‌Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.

"We would be making a serious ⁠mistake ​if ⁠this result were to distract us, ⁠even for a moment, from ​the vital and urgent ⁠need – to guarantee our national independence – ⁠to ​build a stronger, more prosperous and more democratic ⁠Europe," Barrot told the French parliament, ⁠during ⁠a question-and-answer session.

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