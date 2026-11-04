U.S. election results should not distract Europe from safeguarding its interests, says French minister
The Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections have shown American democracy is alive but it should not distract Europe from safeguarding its interests, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.
"We would be making a serious mistake if this result were to distract us, even for a moment, from the vital and urgent need – to guarantee our national independence – to build a stronger, more prosperous and more democratic Europe," Barrot told the French parliament, during a question-and-answer session.