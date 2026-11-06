After warmest October on record, 2026 is likely to exceed 1.5 C above pre-industrial level, says EU climate service

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 17:23 IST
After warmest October on record, 2026 is likely to exceed 1.5 C above pre-industrial level, says EU climate service

The world experienced ​its warmest October on record, and 2026 ​is all but certain to ‌become the second ​calendar year after 2024 to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the EU's Copernicus climate service said on Friday.

"October 2026 ‌was the warmest October on record globally, with an average global surface air temperature 1.75°C above the pre-industrial level," Copernicus said in a statement.

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