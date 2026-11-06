After warmest October on record, 2026 is likely to exceed 1.5 C above pre-industrial level, says EU climate service
The world experienced its warmest October on record, and 2026 is all but certain to become the second calendar year after 2024 to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the EU's Copernicus climate service said on Friday.
"October 2026 was the warmest October on record globally, with an average global surface air temperature 1.75°C above the pre-industrial level," Copernicus said in a statement.