Greek national pleads not guilty in UK court to assisting a foreign intelligence service

​A Greek ​man appeared in ‌a London court ​on Friday and pleaded not guilty to carrying ‌out surveillance on behalf of a foreign intelligence service on a journalist working for the London-based television ‌station Iran International.

Ioannis Aidinidis, 46, who was born ‌in Georgia and lived in Munich, Germany, at the time of his arrest, was chargedin May under Britain's ⁠National ​Security Act. ⁠He was remanded in custody ahead of his trial ⁠in May next year. Police previously said Aidinidis' actions ​were believed to be on behalf of Iran.

Prosecutors ⁠said at his first court appearance that Aidinidis had ⁠travelled ​to Britain twice, in April and in May, to carry out surveillance of a ⁠journalist for Iran International, which is critical of Iran's ⁠government. Tehran ⁠has repeatedly denied involvement in attacks or plots in Britain.