Pope urges South America to cooperate on regional issues

​Pope Leo ​on Friday ‌urged South American ​countries to tackle regional ‌issues together and be an example of international cooperation in an era ‌of global conflict as he ‌opened an ambitious 12-day regional tour expected to draw millions-strong crowds.

"In ⁠an ​age ⁠when differences can easily become a ⁠source of conflict, persevering in respect ​for the law, negotiation and the ⁠patient search for agreements is ⁠a ​service that Uruguay can continue to offer its neighbors," ⁠Leo said, addressing crowds in Montevideo's ⁠main ⁠square.