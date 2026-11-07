Pope urges South America to cooperate on regional issues
Pope Leo on Friday urged South American countries to tackle regional issues together and be an example of international cooperation in an era of global conflict as he opened an ambitious 12-day regional tour expected to draw millions-strong crowds.
"In an age when differences can easily become a source of conflict, persevering in respect for the law, negotiation and the patient search for agreements is a service that Uruguay can continue to offer its neighbors," Leo said, addressing crowds in Montevideo's main square.