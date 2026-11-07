​The roof of ‌a four-story commercial ​building collapsed in the central region of Brazilian metropolis Sao Paulo ‌on Friday, authorities said, and four people were injured.

A fire department spokesperson said there had been 35 people inside the ‌building and all of them were rescued. ‌The four people who were injured were transported to hospitals and all are in stable condition, the spokesperson added. Earlier media reports had ⁠said ​dozens had ⁠been injured.

Around 20 people had initially been trapped in one ⁠room that did not collapse, the Sao Paulo state government ​said, citing preliminary information. The building is located in the ⁠Bras neighborhood, a traditional commercial hub in Sao Paulo, home to ⁠numerous low-cost ​retail malls.

Images on local media showed a large part of the commercial building collapsed. The front ⁠part did not fully tumble, but much of the structure behind ⁠it ⁠gave way.