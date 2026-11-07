Four-story building collapses in Sao Paulo, four injured

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 05:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 05:17 IST
Four-story building collapses in Sao Paulo, four injured

​The roof of ‌a four-story commercial ​building collapsed in the central region of Brazilian metropolis Sao Paulo ‌on Friday, authorities said, and four people were injured.

A fire department spokesperson said there had been 35 people inside the ‌building and all of them were rescued. ‌The four people who were injured were transported to hospitals and all are in stable condition, the spokesperson added. Earlier media reports had ⁠said ​dozens had ⁠been injured.

Around 20 people had initially been trapped in one ⁠room that did not collapse, the Sao Paulo state government ​said, citing preliminary information. The building is located in the ⁠Bras neighborhood, a traditional commercial hub in Sao Paulo, home to ⁠numerous low-cost ​retail malls.

Images on local media showed a large part of the commercial building collapsed. The front ⁠part did not fully tumble, but much of the structure behind ⁠it ⁠gave way.

TRENDING

1
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
2
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey
3
Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Global
4
Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

Why South Korea's Falling Birth Rate Is Becoming a Major Challenge for Businesses and Government

Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026