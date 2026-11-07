​Russian ​forces launched ‌a missile attack ​on the Ukrainian ‌capital Kyiv early on Saturday, with debris damaging ‌a residential building, Mayor ‌Vitali Klitschko said. "Explosions in the Kyiv suburbs. The ⁠enemy ​is ⁠hitting infrastructure with ballistic missiles," ⁠Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Klitschko said ​debris had struck a ⁠five-storey apartment building in ⁠a ​western district of the capital. ⁠The facade of another residential ⁠building ⁠was also damaged.