Russian forces launch missile attack on Ukrainian capital Kyiv, mayor says
Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Saturday, with debris damaging a residential building, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. "Explosions in the Kyiv suburbs. The enemy is hitting infrastructure with ballistic missiles," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.
Klitschko said debris had struck a five-storey apartment building in a western district of the capital. The facade of another residential building was also damaged.