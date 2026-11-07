Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-WTA Finals to test endurance, nerve in Indian Wells

The WTA Finals will offer the season's elite a ​final test of consistency, resilience and composure, with defending champion Elena Rybakina and rival Aryna Sabalenka set to ​lead the field in the California desert, former player and Tennis Channel analyst Chanda ‌Rubin ​said. The season-ending championship brings together the year's top eight players, a distinction Rubin said reflects not just peak performance but the ability to withstand the demands of a long calendar.

Report: Nationals agree to 4-year extension with OF Jacob Young

The Washington Nationals agreed to a four-year, $23 million extension with outfielder Jacob Young, MLB.com reported Friday. The deal includes an $8 million club option ‌for a fifth season, according to the report. If the option is picked up, Young would be under contract through the 2031 campaign.

Motor racing-Wolff says Russell must keep 'mentality of a fighter' despite frustrations

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff acknowledged George Russell's struggles on Friday, saying the season had gone against the Briton but urged him to maintain "the mentality of a fighter". The 28-year-old Mercedes driver, who began the season as the title favourite, said on Thursday he was exhausted from repeatedly having to pick himself back ‌up after a string of setbacks, while watching teammate Kimi Antonelli become Formula One's youngest world champion last weekend.

Sean McVay: Rams DE Myles Garrett to return vs. Commanders

Head coach Sean McVay plans to have defensive end Myles Garrett ‌available when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon at Landover, Md. McVay said the Rams will activate Garrett from injured reserve with the intention of having him play in Sunday's game. It would be the first game action for Garrett since Week 1, when he aggravated an existing knee injury and underwent arthroscopic surgery in September.

Tennis-Alcaraz saves match points, battles back to topple Fritz in Paris

World number two Carlos Alcaraz saved two match points as he clawed his way back to beat Taylor Fritz 6-7(10) 7-5 6-3 on Friday to reach the Paris Masters semi-finals for ⁠the first ​time and deny the American a spot in the season-ending ATP ⁠Finals. The world number 12 was on the brink of his second win in eight meetings against the Spaniard but could not close it out, missing out on the last ATP Finals spot which now will go to Spain's Rafael Jodar. Alcaraz will next face either Casper Ruud or Nuno ⁠Borges.

Tennis-Norman replaces Cahill in Sinner's coaching team

Jannik Sinner has parted ways with coach Darren Cahill, the world number two said in a video posted on social media on Friday, with Magnus Norman poised to replace the Australian. Former world number two Norman arrives with experience ​and a proven record, having taken fellow Swede Robin Soderling to the top five in the rankings and two French Open finals before guiding Swiss Stan Wawrinka to three Grand Slam titles.

Ravens acquire veteran QB Jacoby ⁠Brissett from Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens acquired veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. The teams did not disclose the terms of the deal but multiple outlets reported the Cardinals received a fourth-round pick in 2027 and a seventh-round selection in 2028. Baltimore reportedly also received a fifth-round pick in 2027.

Tennis-Audio ⁠recording ​disabled on practice courts at WTA Finals after Pegula comments livestreamed

Audio recording has been disabled on practice courts at the WTA Finals, the governing body's chair said on Friday, after private comments by Jessica Pegula about Mirra Andreeva were broadcast during a livestream this week. During a practice session at Indian Wells, California, that was streamed on the WTA's YouTube channel, microphones captured a conversation between world number five Pegula and her coach Mark Knowles.

WTA roundup: Alexandra Shubladze stuns top seed ⁠Sorana Cirstea in Hong Kong

Russian qualifier Alexandra Shubladze shocked top seed Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3 on Friday at the Prudential Hong Tennis Open to advance to her first tour- level semifinal. Shubladze, 21, registered her first win over a top-20 ⁠player against Romania's Cirstea, a 36-year-old ranked 15th. Shubladze, who is making ⁠her tour-level debut and is ranked No. 136, had not previously faced a top-30 opponent.

Motor racing-Ferrari seek reset after costly Hamilton-Leclerc clash

Ferrari held talks to clear the air after a costly clash between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, with team principal Frederic Vasseur saying the pair had now moved on and turned their ‌focus to the Sao Paulo race. The meeting ‌followed Hamilton’s public criticism of the opening-lap incident, which derailed Ferrari's hopes of a one-two finish, with the Briton saying again ​on Thursday that he remained frustrated by what had happened.