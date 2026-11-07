Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

In Republican collapse, Colorado military town elects Democrat for the first time

Colorado Springs, a military town and global center for Christian evangelism, has sent a Republican to Washington every election since its US House of Representatives district was created in 1970. Then came 2026.

US prosecutor who oversaw probes into past Trump investigations resigns

Jason Reding Quiñones, who oversaw probes into past criminal investigations of US President Donald Trump as the top federal prosecutor in Miami, ​has resigned, Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Friday. As US attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Quiñones was at the center of Trump's attempts to leverage the Justice Department to exact revenge on his political adversaries. His office was tasked with investigating the criminal probes of Trump's handling of classified documents after he ​left office in 2021 and his campaign's contacts with Russia in the 2016 election, among other issues. Those efforts have not borne fruit so far.

Trump administration scraps meeting of high-profile tech panel

The Trump administration canceled a ‌meeting on Friday of a White ​House tech panel that includes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an Energy Department spokesperson said. Technology shares sold off dramatically on Thursday on growing concerns that a new Congress controlled by Democrats will slow artificial intelligence development, and fears that the massive capital expenditure on building out AI will not yield sufficient returns. The market turmoil has heightened scrutiny of the sector among executives in Silicon Valley and policymakers in Washington.

Justice Department's Eisenberg resigns, AG Blanche says

John Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general for the National Security division, has resigned from the US Justice Department, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Friday.

Democrats planning flood of AI bills when they take control of Congress

Democrats are planning to unleash a flood of new legislation targeting artificial intelligence systems and data-center development when they take control of the US Congress in January, lawmakers, congressional aides and advocates said. The plans would mark a sharp shift from the Republican-led Congress, where lawmakers largely focused on promoting AI development and declined to pass legislation restricting aspects of the technology at a time when ‌voters turned against the rapid development of data centers and their extensive power needs.

Wisconsin reports infant death linked to measles outbreak

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said on Thursday an infant had died in connection with the ongoing measles outbreak in the state. The coroner listed measles as the immediate cause of death, the department said, declining to release further details to protect the family's privacy.

Two top Justice Department officials resign as post-election exodus accelerates

Two top officials at the US Department of Justice resigned on Friday, accelerating an exodus of senior figures from the department following the midterm elections, in which President Donald Trump's Republicans lost control of Congress. The departures of John Eisenberg, who headed the DOJ's National Security Division, and Jason Reding Quiñones, who pursued probes into past criminal investigations of Trump, follow the resignation of civil rights unit chief Harmeet Dhillon on Thursday.

Mississippi US Senate candidates battle over ballots as winner remains unclear

US Senate candidates in Mississippi are battling over the treatment of ballots still being counted in the race, one of two remaining Senate contests yet to be called after Tuesday's midterm elections. The outcome in Mississippi and in Alaska, where the Senate race is also not yet called, will determine whether the Democratic Party extends its sweeping election victory in which it seized at least 54 of the Senate's 100 seats, and also took control of the US House of Representatives.

US Senator Murphy to miss Senate votes for weeks as he recovers from stroke

Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy said on Friday ‌he would miss the next several weeks of votes in the Senate as he continues his recovery from a stroke. "In order to take my recovery seriously and get back to work on the quickest timeline possible, I will be spending several weeks at a rehabilitation center after being discharged from the hospital today," the Connecticut senator said in a statement.

US FAA administrator to testify on $12.5 billion air traffic overhaul

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration will testify next week before a House of Representatives panel on the ongoing $12.5 billion effort to modernize the aging US air traffic control system, congressional aides said on Friday. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford will update the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on ‌Tuesday on progress and ongoing challenges as it works to replace ancient equipment like copper telecom lines, floppy disks and paper strips used to track airplanes.

Largest US Muslim advocacy group suspends Florida operations over 'terrorist' designation law

Muslim advocacy group Council on American-Islamic Relations has suspended operations in Florida after the enforcement of a law that gave state officials power to designate groups as "terrorist organizations," state officials and CAIR said. Earlier this year, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure giving him and other state officials the power to designate groups as "terrorist organizations" and expel students who support them. Human rights groups say the law chills free speech.

Top US House Democrat on trade issues committed to reversing 'unjustified' tariffs

US Representative Richard Neal, the Democrat who is expected to regain the chairmanship of the tax- and trade-focused House Ways and Means Committee, said on Friday that he is committed to reversing President Donald Trump's "unjustified" tariffs and "backroom deals" on trade. In an address to a trade conference hosted by the Biden administration's former US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, Neal said Trump's "deliberately chaotic and unjustified trade policies" had contributed to rising living costs and growing inequality between workers and the wealthiest Americans.

Wall Street critic Elizabeth Warren could be at the height of her power in new Congress

Democratic progressive and one-time presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has long been a vocal Wall Street critic, but next year the US senator from Massachusetts will likely have more power over the industry than ever before. As the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, Warren is widely expected to become its chair when Democrats take over Congress in January, handing her more staff and the power to issue subpoenas, demand testimony and advance legislation.

Macklemore says US venues rejected his Free Palestine tour

American rapper Macklemore, an outspoken critic of Israel's war in ⁠Gaza, said on Friday that major US ​concert venues including New York's Madison Square Garden refused to book his Free Palestine tour that just concluded three dates in Europe. The "Thrift Shop" performer launched the effort after he was removed as the ⁠opening act on musician Ed Sheeran's concert tour in August. Macklemore said at the time that stadium owners had objected to him saying "Free Palestine" on stage.

Factbox-Before his promotion, Stephen Miller designed Trump's immigration crackdown

US President Donald Trump on Friday promoted Stephen Miller, the architect of some of his toughest policies on immigration and other domestic issues, to run his White House after Republicans lost control of Congress in this week's midterm elections. Here are some facts about Trump's next White House chief of staff:

Four things to note from Friday's US jobs report

The US economy added 165,000 jobs in October — 100,000 more than expected by economists — and the unemployment rate ticked down unexpectedly to 4.1% amid a fairly broad-based improvement in the job market. Here is a look at four notable data points from the Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s Washington arch

A judge temporarily blocked ⁠construction from beginning on President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot (76-meter) triumphal arch in Washington late on Thursday, shortly after it won a key approval. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a 14-day restraining order following the National Capital Planning Commission 8-4 vote to approve the project after it heard from about 100 opponents, including Democratic lawmakers.

Trump makes hardliner Stephen Miller his chief of staff after midterm defeat

US President Donald Trump named longtime aide Stephen Miller as his chief of staff on Friday, giving the architect of some of his toughest domestic policies one of the most powerful jobs in Washington after Republicans lost control of Congress. Miller, who will replace Susie Wiles, assumes the role as the president prepares to confront a Democratic-led House of Representatives and Senate and a wave of congressional investigations into his administration.

US measles cases climb above ​5,000 for first time since 1991

US measles cases have surged to 5,182 so far this year, the highest annual total recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 35 years, as the disease continues to spread across the country. The vast majority of infections were among people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown, accounting for 96% of cases in 2026, the CDC's data showed.

Trump says he met Putin envoy, sees Ukraine deal soon

US President Donald Trump said he met privately on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy after the Russian official appeared with representatives from Ukraine at a White House event ⁠organized by US first lady Melania Trump. Trump would not disclose what he discussed with Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev but predicted a deal could emerge soon aimed at resolving the Russian war in Ukraine.

Four things to note from Friday's US jobs report

The US economy added 165,000 jobs in October — 100,000 more than expected by economists — and the unemployment rate ticked down unexpectedly to 4.1% amid a fairly broad-based improvement in the job market. Here is a look at four notable data points from the Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

Cornell faculty senate declares no confidence in university leadership

Cornell University's faculty senate approved a resolution of no confidence on Friday in the administration's ability to handle what it has called a sexual assault crisis, after a former student sued the university for not protecting her from an alleged 2024 gang rape. The resolution, which 55.6% of elected faculty senators who cast votes supported, is a condemnation of Cornell's leadership from its major ⁠legislative and advisory ​body, but has no concrete consequences. The tally showed 37% voted against it and 7.4% abstained, Cornell University spokesperson Rebecca Valli said.

Jay Rockefeller, heir to famed dynasty and healthcare advocate in US Senate, dies at 89

John D. "Jay" Rockefeller IV, the progeny of one of America's most famous and wealthiest families who during three decades in the US Senate sought expanded healthcare for the poor and excoriated President George W. Bush's handling of the Iraq war, died aged 89 on Friday at his home in Washington, his wife Sharon Percy Rockefeller said. She added that plans were underway for a service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Democrats' election win spooks AI investors, hammering stocks

Democrats' sweeping midterm election victory unleashed a rout of tech stocks on Thursday, with investors worried the party will use its gains in state capitols and the US Congress to impose new regulations that will slow the AI infrastructure buildout that has fueled this year's market gains. Two days after Democrats flipped seven seats in the Senate, gained at least 39 in the House of Representatives and picked up five governorships, stocks sold off across the board, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite notching a 5.56% drop, its most dramatic fall in 19 months.

Pope Leo voted in US midterms because 'I'm proud to be an American'

Pope Leo said on Friday he had decided to cast a ballot by mail in the US midterm elections in an historic first for a Catholic leader because he feels pride ⁠in being a US citizen and wanted to do his civic duty. "I'm proud to be an American and to exercise the right," Leo, the first US-born pope, told a journalist aboard his flight from Rome to Uruguay, where he is opening an ambitious 12-day trip across South America.

Republicans call for Trump to change course after midterm drubbing

President Donald Trump faced pressure from Republicans on Wednesday to change course after a midterm election rout handed Democrats control of Congress and voters rejected his handpicked candidates in key races. Republican allies and strategists called for Trump to shake up his White House personnel, restore discipline and scrap policies they blamed for the losses, including the Iran ⁠war and tariffs, as his presidency enters its final years.

White House recasts Trump arch as military tribute

Hours after a US judge paused construction on President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot (76.2-meter) arch in Washington, the White House ⁠on Friday shared new depictions portraying the project as a tribute to the nation's military heritage, the latest attempt to rebrand it amid mounting opposition. The site unveiled on Friday calls the project, which would stand near the entrance of Arlington National Cemetery, the Military Triumphal Arch.

New York files GM driver privacy settlement

New York on Friday filed court papers related to General Motors' $220 million settlement of allegations that the automaker without authorization sold drivers' private behavior and location data to brokers, who used it to sometimes raise rates. The settlement announced on October 29 resolved claims by the attorneys general of 35 US states and the District of Columbia over the automaker's now-discontinued Smart Driver program.

Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, charged with possession of child sexual abuse photos

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was arrested on Friday on a charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs of himself with naked underage girls, found in rented storage units in California. FBI Director Kash Patel said the 82-year-old father-in-law of Prince Harry was taken into custody by ‌federal agents in Florida, where according to the Daily Mail the elder Markle, who uses a wheelchair, was a nursing home patient.

Top ‌House financial services Democrat seeks return to committee chair, letter says

Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the US House Financial Services Committee, asked fellow Democrats on Friday to return her to the committee chair, a day after Representative Sean Casten launched a challenge for the post. "It has never been more important to have a proven, effective and innovative leader on the ​Committee on Financial Services to fight back. I am that leader, and I respectfully ask for your support," Waters said in a letter Reuters was first to report.