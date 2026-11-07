Rugby-Keenan hat-trick powers improved Ireland in thrashing of Argentina

A Hugo Keenan hat-trick helped Ireland find some of the ‌form ​that has evaded them of late in a 42-12 thrashing of Argentina at the Aviva Stadium as the Nations Championship between the best of the northern and southern hemispheres resumed on Friday. Three more tries from Dan Sheehan, Sam Prendergast and Ronan Kelleher added to the comfortable margin Ireland ‌deserved. Two Mateo Carreras tries, one of which gave Argentina the lead, were all the thoroughly outclassed visitors could muster in response.

"The game was never going to be perfect but to win 42-12 first game of the season against a really good side, you have to be really pleased," said coach Andy Farrell, who has challenged his side to turn themselves back into World Cup contenders for next ‌year's tournament. "We can double down hard now on where we can get better, how we can improve and what our new standards are. Be a little bit more ruthless because that's ‌the team that we want to be."

SURPRISE FARRELL SELECTIONS PAY OFF Ireland were the only team among the game's top nations the Pumas had never beaten away and they made the perfect start on 10 minutes when the smallest man on the pitch, Ireland scrumhalf Craig Casey, was no match for Carreras as the winger fielded Tomas Albornoz's pinpoint kick to score in the corner.

The hosts struck back with a superb attacking try made and finished by their exciting back three. Rob ⁠Baloucoune sped ​through a gap before finding fellow wing Mack Hansen, ⁠who sent fullback Keenan clean through with a brilliant pass inside. Ireland soaked up some pressure before striking off another set piece as Sheehan kept up his remarkable scoring record for a hooker with his 19th try in 42 tests.

The hosts ⁠grabbed the momentum and never looked back. After struggling badly at the lineout during July's opening tournament games, Ireland's third lineout steal in the space of six minutes resulted in Keenan going over for his second try. The ​visitors then lost captain Julian Montoya to a head injury and centre Justo Piccardo to a yellow card to limp into halftime 21-5 behind.

Farrell had sprung two surprise selections ⁠with Casey and flanker Nick Timoney picked ahead of Jamison Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier. Both rewarded their coach, with Ulster's Timoney in particular adding to a string of strong recent performances. Ireland, who also lost their skipper Sheehan to a head ⁠injury, ​wrapped up the bonus point 71 seconds into the second half as flyhalf Prendergast found a gap in the depleted Argentine ranks to race through for his first international try.

Carreras added his second try after Argentina were restored to a full complement but there seemed little chance of avoiding an eighth loss in their last 11 games. Keenan, playing his first home game in an ⁠injury-hit 21 months, duly completed his hat-trick on 50 minutes. Hansen, Andrew Porter and Ryan Baird, who said he shed a few tears walking out of the tunnel after a long road ⁠back from a leg break, also played very well ⁠on their respective returns.

Kelleher got on the scoresheet with the easiest of rolling maul tries after Felipe Contepomi's side were again reduced to 14 and the game descended into a ragged final 20 minutes. Ireland began the weekend in fourth place in the tightly contested northern section of the new ‌tournament and face home games ‌against Fiji and South Africa before the finals matches at Twickenham. Argentina next travel to Italy and ​France.