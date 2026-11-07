Tennis-Monfils to captain France at Davis Cup

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 17:15 IST
Tennis-Monfils to captain France at Davis Cup

A month after bidding farewell to ​tennis as a player, Gael ​Monfils has joined France's ‌Davis Cup ​team as their captain, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) announced on Saturday. Former world number six Monfils ‌officially retired last month after bowing out in the US Open's second round in September, ending a 22-year professional career that included two Grand Slam ‌semi-final appearances.

But Monfils is set to be at the courtside when ‌France begin their Davis Cup qualifying campaign in February, after he took over the captaincy from Paul-Henri Mathieu, who led them to the quarter-finals last year. “I am immensely ⁠proud ​to become captain ⁠of the French team. This blue jersey means so much to me,” Monfils said ⁠in a statement.

The 40-year-old represented France in eight editions of the Davis Cup, and ​won 12 of his 15 singles matches. He delivered one of ⁠his best performances in the 2014 final, beating Roger Federer in straight sets, although ⁠France ​lost the tie to Switzerland. Monfils was not in the team when France won their 10th Davis Cup title in 2017, but said ⁠he was keen to add to their trophy cabinet as captain, a ⁠non-playing role.

"I want ⁠to build a genuine team-based project and create the momentum that will enable us to win titles together," ‌he added.

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