Rugby league-Australia thrash Samoa to set up World Cup final against NZ

Reece Walsh ​scored a hat-trick as reigning champions Australia caught ​fire on a chilly evening to ‌beat ​Samoa 44-12 and reach the Rugby League World Cup final for the 13th time on Sunday. The tournament hosts ran in eight tries to secure ‌a trip to Brisbane next Sunday for the title decider against New Zealand, who beat Tonga 34-10 in the other semi-final at Lang Park on Saturday.

The 12-times world champions had been under fire for limp performances ‌in the group stage but finally found their groove in this rematch of the 2022 final. "There ‌was a lot of emotion at the start of the game... that’s the pressure of these big matches that you need to go out and have your best performance. I thought we did that tonight," said Australian captain Isaah Yeo.

"The conditions were ⁠tough. ​It was sort of on-and-off-again ⁠rain. The wind was sort of annoying for both sides, I reckon... but it just sort of just let our ⁠X-factor players shine." Halfback Tom Dearden, second row Jacob Preston, winger Tom Trbojevic, Walsh and centre Bradman Best all scored tries ​to give Australia a 26-2 halftime lead.

Samoa had the most vocal support in the sellout ⁠crowd of 41,529 at Sydney Football Stadium but their talented team were only able to give them an early Stephen Crichton penalty ⁠to ​cheer before the break. Crichton finally got them over the try line early in the second half off a Walsh error but the Kangaroos fullback scored his second try three minutes later.

Centre Izack Tago ⁠had the Samoan flags flying again when he crossed in the corner on the hour mark but ⁠Walsh soon had his ⁠hat-trick to put Australia 38-12 ahead. Winger Jack Bostock crossed for Australia's eighth try in a last 10 minutes of action punctuated by scuffles, with Cameron Munster ‌kicking his sixth ‌conversion to round out the scoring.