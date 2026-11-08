Europeans will join Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, French foreign minister says

Europeans will participate in talks on Ukraine ‌in Abu Dhabi next week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Sunday.

"The ‌Europeans will be well represented; France ‌will be in Abu Dhabi to take part in these discussions," Barrot told French radio ⁠station ​RTL in ⁠an interview. "I can’t tell you yet who ⁠will be representing France on this occasion, ​but France will certainly be there," ⁠he added.

US envoy Steve Witkoff said on ⁠Monday ​Washington would bring delegations from Ukraine and Russia together in Abu ⁠Dhabi on November 10-11 to discuss ending Moscow's ⁠war ⁠against Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation.