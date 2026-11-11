Nine seriously injured in South Korea bus crash involving 32 vehicles

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 07:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 07:47 IST
Nine seriously injured in South Korea bus crash involving 32 vehicles

A ​public bus crashed into multiple vehicles in the Bundang district of South ‌Korea on Wednesday, leaving 9 people seriously injuredand 48 with minor injuries, according to the fire agency.

The bus struck the vehicles ‌at around 7:34 a.m. (2234 GMT on Tuesday), including some waiting ‌at a traffic light, before crashing into a median barrier, the National Fire Agency said, citing a witness. The accident in Bundang, in Seongnam ⁠city ​south of ⁠Seoul, involved 32 vehicles, including 4 buses, a truck and 27 passenger cars, ⁠according to the agency.

The fire agency said it deployed 88 ​personnel and 33 vehicles to the scene, while setting up ⁠an emergency medical station. Photographs showed the mangled front of the bus ⁠resting ​on the barrier in the middle of the road.

The bus driver was also injured and hospitalised after being freed ⁠from the vehicle, broadcaster KBS reported. Police plan to investigate the ⁠cause ⁠of the crash, including by using black box recording data from the damaged vehicle and CCTV ‌footage, SBS ‌reported.

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
EIB-Led Alliance Lines Up Over €10 Billion to Help European Tech Firms Scale-Ups

EIB-Led Alliance Lines Up Over €10 Billion to Help European Tech Firms Scale...

Global
3
Russia, Ukraine to meet for US-backed talks after Trump says broad deal possible

Russia, Ukraine to meet for US-backed talks after Trump says broad deal poss...

Global
4
Tennis-Sabalenka, Andreeva make winning starts at WTA Finals

Tennis-Sabalenka, Andreeva make winning starts at WTA Finals

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026