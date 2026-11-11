A ​public bus crashed into multiple vehicles in the Bundang district of South ‌Korea on Wednesday, leaving 9 people seriously injuredand 48 with minor injuries, according to the fire agency.

The bus struck the vehicles ‌at around 7:34 a.m. (2234 GMT on Tuesday), including some waiting ‌at a traffic light, before crashing into a median barrier, the National Fire Agency said, citing a witness. The accident in Bundang, in Seongnam ⁠city ​south of ⁠Seoul, involved 32 vehicles, including 4 buses, a truck and 27 passenger cars, ⁠according to the agency.

The fire agency said it deployed 88 ​personnel and 33 vehicles to the scene, while setting up ⁠an emergency medical station. Photographs showed the mangled front of the bus ⁠resting ​on the barrier in the middle of the road.

The bus driver was also injured and hospitalised after being freed ⁠from the vehicle, broadcaster KBS reported. Police plan to investigate the ⁠cause ⁠of the crash, including by using black box recording data from the damaged vehicle and CCTV ‌footage, SBS ‌reported.