Baby boy found alive in US after believed buried for 24 hours, police say

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 07:54 IST
Baby boy found alive in US after believed buried for 24 hours, police say

An 11-month-old boy ​was found alive in South ​Carolina on Tuesday ‌after he ​was believed to have been buried for about 24 hours, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department ‌said.

The infant, Koah Sharpe, was found wrapped in a towel in a dog crate, shallowly buried in woods, according to the department. "Certainly God ‌is good. Just a few moments ago, we found little ‌Koah, 11 months old, buried alive, clinging to life, crying — the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby," Lexington County Sheriff Jay ⁠Koon said ​during a ⁠news conference.

Koon said the infant's father, Michael Comer, was arrested on Monday night ⁠on burglary and resisting arrest. The department is working with the solicitor’s ​office to determine additional charges, he said. Koah went missing on ⁠Monday after being left in his father's care at his mother's home while ⁠she ​ran an errand, Koon said. The boy was reported missing and authorities began a widespread search, according to the sheriff.

Koah ⁠was found after a search party discovered "freshly disturbed" dirt in the woods ⁠about 50 ⁠yards from Comer's father's house, Koon said. The infant is currently at the hospital and will "hopefully" recover, the sheriff ‌said.

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