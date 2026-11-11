Three dead after vehicle hits pedestrians in Los Angeles, fire department says
A vehicle plowed into a group of pedestrians in the North Hollywood district of Los Angeles on Tuesday, killing three people and leaving at least three others critically injured, the city fire department reported.
The three injured people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to an online statement posted by the Los Angeles Fire Department. There were no official details immediately available on the circumstances of the incident, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. PST (0200 GMT).
Local television station KCAL-TV, a CBS News affiliate, reported that a car crashed into a food stand near a bus stop.