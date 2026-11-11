Senior Republican on US Senate banking panel calls on Nvidia CEO Huang to resign
Republican US Senator Kevin Cramer from the Senate Banking Committee has called on Jensen Huang to step down as CEO of Nvidia, Politico reported late on Tuesday. "The potential for extortion is so tremendous that something as sensitive as Nvidia chips, I just think he's got to go," Cramer told the news outlet late on Tuesday.
The FBI was looking into Huang's affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing, President Donald Trump said on Monday.