Senior Republican on US Senate banking panel calls on Nvidia CEO Huang to resign

​Republican ​US Senator Kevin ‌Cramer from ​the Senate Banking Committee ‌has called on Jensen Huang to step down as CEO of ‌Nvidia, Politico reported late on ‌Tuesday. "The potential for extortion is so tremendous that something as ⁠sensitive ​as ⁠Nvidia chips, I just think ⁠he's got to go," Cramer told ​the news outlet late on ⁠Tuesday.

The FBI was looking ⁠into ​Huang's affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to ⁠be a spy for Beijing, ⁠President ⁠Donald Trump said on Monday.