Drone attack causes fire in Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, governor says

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 09:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 09:02 IST
Drone attack causes fire in Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, governor says

A ‌drone attack ​has caused a fire in the port area of ‌Ust-Luga by the Baltic Sea in Russia's northwest, regional governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram on ‌Wednesday, citing preliminary data.

He said that a ‌power station was also cut off as a result of the attack, during which 146 drones ⁠were ​shot down ⁠over the Leningrad region that is also home to ⁠a major oil refinery and the city of ​St Petersburg, the hometown of President Vladimir Putin. The ⁠Baltic States of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia ⁠warned of ​a drone threat on Wednesday, and neighbouring Finland has adopted temporary partial airspace ⁠and maritime curbs, amid the attack.

Ust-Luga is a major ⁠oil, ⁠oil products and grain export outlet, along with other commodities.

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