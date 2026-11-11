Drone attack causes fire in Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, governor says

A ‌drone attack ​has caused a fire in the port area of ‌Ust-Luga by the Baltic Sea in Russia's northwest, regional governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram on ‌Wednesday, citing preliminary data.

He said that a ‌power station was also cut off as a result of the attack, during which 146 drones ⁠were ​shot down ⁠over the Leningrad region that is also home to ⁠a major oil refinery and the city of ​St Petersburg, the hometown of President Vladimir Putin. The ⁠Baltic States of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia ⁠warned of ​a drone threat on Wednesday, and neighbouring Finland has adopted temporary partial airspace ⁠and maritime curbs, amid the attack.

Ust-Luga is a major ⁠oil, ⁠oil products and grain export outlet, along with other commodities.