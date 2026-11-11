Soccer-Ngumoha has Ballon d'Or in his sights after taking inspiration from Kane's triumph

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 09:11 IST
Soccer-Ngumoha has Ballon d'Or in his sights after taking inspiration from Kane's triumph

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha said Harry ​Kane's Ballon d'Or victory ​can inspire a new ‌generation of ​English footballers, including himself, to follow in the Bayern Munich striker's footsteps and be recognised ‌as the world's best. Kane was awarded football's highest individual honour last month, becoming the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in ‌2001.

Ngumoha, who was called up to the England squad for ‌this week's Nations League games against Croatia and Spain, said Kane was an inspiration. "Harry Kane winning the Ballon d'Or is definitely a big thing," the 18-year-old told ⁠British media.

"It's ​also helped English ⁠football now because everyone's seen one of us win the Ballon d'Or, it ⁠is definitely encouraging many more people to want to be known as the ​best player in the world. "For me, I would like to achieve ⁠it and I think I can do it."

Ngumoha was a bright spark for ⁠Liverpool ​last season and has become a key part of the squad, inspiring them to a 4-3 comeback victory over Villarreal in ⁠the Champions League last month. He has played three times for England since ⁠making his debut ⁠in June.

England host Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, before travelling to Madrid to face world champions Spain ‌on Sunday.

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