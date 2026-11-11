China backs Cuba in opposing sanctions, blockades; pledges 'firm support', Xinhua reports
China will firmly support Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty and in opposing sanctions, blockades and external interference "no matter how circumstances evolve," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Cuban counterpart in Beijing on Wednesday, China's state-run Xinhua news agency said. "China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Cuba in multilateral affairs, continue supporting and cooperating with each other in multilateral forums, and jointly oppose power politics and unilateral actions," Wang said, according to the official Chinese summary of the meeting.
Wang asked the Cuban foreign minister to convey Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the summary showed.