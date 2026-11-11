China backs Cuba in opposing sanctions, blockades; pledges 'firm support', Xinhua reports

China ​will firmly ​support Cuba in ‌safeguarding national ​sovereignty and in opposing sanctions, blockades and ‌external interference "no matter how circumstances evolve," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Cuban ‌counterpart in Beijing on Wednesday, ‌China's state-run Xinhua news agency said. "China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Cuba ⁠in ​multilateral ⁠affairs, continue supporting and cooperating with each other ⁠in multilateral forums, and jointly oppose power ​politics and unilateral actions," Wang said, according ⁠to the official Chinese summary of the ⁠meeting.

Wang ​asked the Cuban foreign minister to convey Chinese President Xi Jinping's ⁠cordial greetings to Raul Castro and President ⁠Miguel ⁠Diaz-Canel, the summary showed.