Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Zverev to play 2027 Laver Cup, organisers say

Carlos Alcaraz and ​Alexander Zverev are the first players confirmed to represent Europe at the 2027 ​Laver Cup in Los Angeles, organisers announced on Tuesday, as the ‌team ​bids for a record-extending seventh title. The 10th edition of the tournament will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles from September 24-26.

Explainer-Ice hockey-From Canada to Germany, what stands in the way of Russia's ice hockey return?

Norway have announced their exclusion from the ‌2027 World Junior Championship, making way for Russia, despite Canada, the host nation, stating it will bar the Russian team from entering the tournament. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ordered ice hockey's governing body on October 30 to admit Russian teams to five championships. Host governments still decide who can enter, and eight of the 16 teams in the men's World Championship say they would refuse ‌to play Russia.

NHL-Hellebuyck says 'more than online death threats' helped drive Jets exit

Connor Hellebuyck, who led Team USA to an Olympic gold medal against Canada in February, said on Tuesday ‌that incidents involving his family, which he described as "more than online death threats", pushed him to request a trade from the NHL's Winnipeg Jets. Hellebuyck, returning to Winnipeg for the first time since he was traded to the New Jersey Devils nearly three weeks ago, said some of what happened to his family crossed a line and that he felt, as a husband and a father, a change of scenery was necessary.

Cubs P Ben Brown recovering from ⁠cervical spine ​surgery

Chicago Cubs pitcher Ben Brown underwent successful cervical spine ⁠surgery Monday, according to multiple media reports. The operation was reportedly a proactive procedure to address a neck issue that initially appeared in 2024 and reemerged in 2026, landing him on the injured list in late June. ⁠He attempted to work his way back onto the mound but the neck pain shut his season down for good in August.

NFL trade deadline roundup: Kirk Cousins, Keenan Allen join contenders

Kirk Cousins is headed back ​to the Minnesota Vikings in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday afternoon. The 15th-year quarterback was the highest-profile name to change teams on Tuesday before ⁠the NFL's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Tiger Woods 'training quite a bit,' Hero World Challenge status uncertain

Tiger Woods is increasing his workload as he works toward another competitive comeback, though Tuesday he stopped short of saying he will play in ⁠next ​month's Hero World Challenge. "I'm feeling better, no doubt about that," Woods told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. "I've been training quite a bit."

Broncos acquire LB Daiyan Henley from Chargers

The AFC West-leading Denver Broncos bolstered their defense just before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline by acquiring linebacker Daiyan Henley from the division rival Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos (7-2) gave up a fourth-round draft pick ⁠in 2027 and a fifth-round selection in 2028 to the Chargers, who have gone 0-8 to start the season.

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Linda Noskova ⁠secured her place in the semi-finals of ⁠the WTA Finals with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Coco Gauff on Tuesday, while Jessica Pegula knocked Marta Kostyuk out of the season-ending tournament with a straight-sets win. The Czech, who beat Kostyuk in her opening match, has won both encounters without dropping a set and is assured ‌of advancing to the knockout stage. ‌Gauff and Pegula are both 1-1, with the final round-robin matches on Thursday set to ​determine who joins Noskova in the last four.