Kremlin says it has no connection to US soldier arrested in UK for suspected Russian espionage
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia had no connection to a senior US Army soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of assisting Russian intelligence. The 41-year-old soldier, who had been entrusted with sensitive information, was arrested on Tuesday.
Asked to comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We have absolutely nothing to do with this, and it has absolutely nothing to do with us."