Kremlin says it has no connection to US soldier arrested in UK for suspected Russian espionage

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 15:05 IST
Kremlin says it has no connection to US soldier arrested in UK for suspected Russian espionage

​The Kremlin ​said ‌on Wednesday ​that Russia had no ‌connection to a senior US Army soldier arrested ‌in Britain on suspicion of ‌assisting Russian intelligence. The 41-year-old soldier, who had ⁠been ​entrusted ⁠with sensitive information, was arrested on ⁠Tuesday.

Asked to comment, ​Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠told reporters: "We have absolutely nothing ⁠to ​do with this, and it has absolutely ⁠nothing to do with ⁠us."

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