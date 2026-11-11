​The Kremlin ​said ‌on Wednesday ​that Russia had no ‌connection to a senior US Army soldier arrested ‌in Britain on suspicion of ‌assisting Russian intelligence. The 41-year-old soldier, who had ⁠been ​entrusted ⁠with sensitive information, was arrested on ⁠Tuesday.

Asked to comment, ​Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠told reporters: "We have absolutely nothing ⁠to ​do with this, and it has absolutely ⁠nothing to do with ⁠us."