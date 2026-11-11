Flights suspended at Israel's Ramon Airport for checks after earthquake in region

​Flights were ‌suspended on Wednesday ​at Israel's Ramon ‌Airport near the southern Red Sea resort city ‌of Eilat for ‌inspection and infrastructure checks after an earthquake hit ⁠the ​Eilat ⁠region, Israel's airports authority said. The ⁠Geological Survey of ​Israel said an earthquake ⁠with a magnitude of 4.5 ⁠occurred ​about 30 km (20 miles) south ⁠of Eilat.

Israel's larger airport, ⁠Ben ⁠Gurion near Tel Aviv, was operating ‌normally.