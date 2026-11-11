Flights suspended at Israel's Ramon Airport for checks after earthquake in region
Flights were suspended on Wednesday at Israel's Ramon Airport near the southern Red Sea resort city of Eilat for inspection and infrastructure checks after an earthquake hit the Eilat region, Israel's airports authority said. The Geological Survey of Israel said an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 occurred about 30 km (20 miles) south of Eilat.
Israel's larger airport, Ben Gurion near Tel Aviv, was operating normally.