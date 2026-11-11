Flights resume at Israel's Ramon Airport after earthquake in Eilat region

Flights ‌resumed on Wednesday ​at Israel's Ramon Airport near the ‌southern Red Sea resort city of Eilat after a brief suspension following an earthquake ‌in the region, Israel's airports ‌authority said.

The Geological Survey of Israel said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 30 ⁠km (20 ​miles) ⁠south of Eilat at 11:24 a.m. (0924 GMT). Eilat borders ⁠Jordan and Egypt.

Operations at Ramon Airport ​were temporarily suspended while inspections and checks ⁠were carried out. "Following the completion of ⁠the ​inspections and infrastructure checks, Ramon Airport has returned to full operation," the ⁠airports authority said.

Israel's main international gateway, ⁠Ben ⁠Gurion near Tel Aviv, was not affected.