QUOTES-World leaders speak at COP31 climate conference

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 15:47 IST
QUOTES-World leaders speak at COP31 climate conference

​World leaders including Turkish President ​Tayyip Erdogan are scheduled ‌to set out ​their climate priorities in speeches at COP31 in Turkey on Wednesday.

Below are selected ‌quotes: UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"The brutal truth is that the climate crisis is outrunning us. Emissions in 2025 reached all-time highs. ‌Heat records keep shattering. The last four years were the ‌hottest ever and fossil fuel interests keep making a killing, while killing our planet. Climate disasters are pounding lives, livelihoods and economies across the globe. This ⁠is ​the path to ⁠mutually assured destruction" AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

"We have a solemn responsibility to ⁠this and to future generations to act. This is the critical decade. ​We must take that action now, and that is why ⁠we are all here to demonstrate what we can achieve together." "COP31 must be ⁠where ​our cooperation delivers practical results - unlocking investment in clean energy technologies, accelerating electrification, speeding up action for our oceans, unlocking ⁠climate finance for those who need it most.

"We must ensure that ⁠we are ⁠heading towards a future where our energy is clean, reliable, and affordable, and our economies are strong."

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