QUOTES-World leaders speak at COP31 climate conference
World leaders including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are scheduled to set out their climate priorities in speeches at COP31 in Turkey on Wednesday.
Below are selected quotes: UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES
"The brutal truth is that the climate crisis is outrunning us. Emissions in 2025 reached all-time highs. Heat records keep shattering. The last four years were the hottest ever and fossil fuel interests keep making a killing, while killing our planet. Climate disasters are pounding lives, livelihoods and economies across the globe. This is the path to mutually assured destruction" AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE
"We have a solemn responsibility to this and to future generations to act. This is the critical decade. We must take that action now, and that is why we are all here to demonstrate what we can achieve together." "COP31 must be where our cooperation delivers practical results - unlocking investment in clean energy technologies, accelerating electrification, speeding up action for our oceans, unlocking climate finance for those who need it most.
"We must ensure that we are heading towards a future where our energy is clean, reliable, and affordable, and our economies are strong."