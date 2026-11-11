QUOTES-World leaders speak at COP31 climate conference

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 16:27 IST
QUOTES-World leaders speak at COP31 climate conference

World leaders including Turkish President Tayyip ​Erdogan set out their climate priorities in speeches at ​COP31 in Turkey on Wednesday.

Below are selected ‌quotes: UNITED ​NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"The brutal truth is that the climate crisis is outrunning us. Emissions in 2025 reached all-time highs. Heat records keep shattering. The last four years were ‌the hottest ever and fossil fuel interests keep making a killing, while killing our planet. Climate disasters are pounding lives, livelihoods and economies across the globe. This is the path to mutually assured destruction" BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT, LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA (via translator)

"A year ago, the planet ‌left COP30 invigorated... (but) this momentum has dropped off at the start of this year. Climate change disappeared from the speeches ‌and documents from global leadership. "In the G7 and G20 meetings fora that bring together the biggest greenhouse effect gas emitters in the world, this concern turned into silence.

"We started talking more about weapons and tariffs than the survival of future generations. Energy transition started to be seen by some as a hurdle ⁠to ​security and the prosperity of nations. ⁠With the wars and inflation knocing on our doors today, it is more difficult for us to have this climate catastrophe of tomorrow. "The planet cannot be ⁠in the mercy of hegemonic struggles."

"Climate agreements are the favorite targets of reactionary forces at COPs ... The privilege of veto and the ​power of money tip the scale. Sabotaging a climate regime is to destroy what the multilateral system has as its ⁠best. "The lack of consensus cannot become a hurdle for advancement. In times of polarization diplomacy needs to open windows where doors have been closed."

AUSTRALIAN PRIME ⁠MINISTER ​ANTHONY ALBANESE "COP31 must be where our cooperation delivers practical results - unlocking investment in clean energy technologies, accelerating electrification, speeding up action for our oceans, unlocking climate finance for those who need it most.

"We must ensure that we are heading towards ⁠a future where our energy is clean, reliable, and affordable, and our economies are strong." ETHIOPIA PRIME MINISTER, ABIY AHMED

"To make the future ⁠affordable, we also need ⁠faster cuts in emissions. "The more we spend coping with climate damage, the less we have to invest in schools, healthcare, and opportunity for our young people."

"Those with the greatest responsibility and the ‌means to act must ‌lead with deeper cuts this decade."

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
EIB-Led Alliance Lines Up Over €10 Billion to Help European Tech Firms Scale-Ups

EIB-Led Alliance Lines Up Over €10 Billion to Help European Tech Firms Scale...

Global
3
Russia, Ukraine to meet for US-backed talks after Trump says broad deal possible

Russia, Ukraine to meet for US-backed talks after Trump says broad deal poss...

Global
4
Tennis-Sabalenka, Andreeva make winning starts at WTA Finals

Tennis-Sabalenka, Andreeva make winning starts at WTA Finals

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026