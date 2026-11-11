Authorities ​in Northern Ireland and the Republic ​of Ireland said a ‌threatening email which ​was sent to a large number of schools on Wednesday was a hoax which had ‌originated from outside the United Kingdom.

The emails were reported after the evacuation of at least 300 schools in Italy. Irish police said they were aware of ‌a "generic communication" sent to a number of schools and they had ‌assessed that the threat was not credible and that there should be no evacuation.

Schools in Northern Ireland were also sent a threatening email, said the Northern Ireland Education Authority, but ⁠were advised ​to stay open ⁠as the authority said police in the British province did not regard the communication as ⁠a credible threat. "The message has similarities with a bogus threat sent last month, ​which was declared a hoax by PSNI (police)," the Education Authority said.

Police in ⁠Northern Ireland said based on inquiries and information, the email, which originated from outside ⁠the ​UK was being treated as a hoax. "We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we understand the concern in the community, school ⁠communities and for students and parents," Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally said.

Irish police noted ⁠that there ⁠had recently been "increased activity in hoax and non-credible bomb threats", and advised the public to contact officers if they ‌receive one.