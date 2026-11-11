At least 300 Italian schools evacuated after email bomb alerts

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 16:46 IST
At least 300 Italian schools evacuated after email bomb alerts

At ‌least 300 ​schools in Italy were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving the same bomb alert message, ‌the education minister said.

The security alert came amid rising concerns in Europe about so-called hybrid warfare threats which have targeted supermarkets, blood banks, ‌air traffic and TV broadcasters. Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara told ‌the La7 TV channel that the alerts were presumed to be hoaxes, adding that the number of schools affected was expected to rise.

"Following a nationwide ⁠bomb ​alert, we wish ⁠to inform you that all students have been taken to a safe ⁠area and remain under the supervision of teaching staff," one school in ​Rome informed parents through a messaging app. The large number of ⁠schools affected "demonstrates how little credibility the threat has", Valditara said.

The email was signed "Mikhail ⁠Andropov, ​leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan," according to a copy of the message seen by Reuters. The same purported author claimed ⁠responsibility for email bomb threats sent on Friday to newsrooms in Ireland ⁠and Bulgaria.

Italian police ⁠forces are investigating the matter, a spokesperson for Rome police said.

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