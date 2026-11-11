Russian negotiator says after Ukraine talks that some progress was made and there will be more meetings

Russia's ​chief negotiator ​at Ukraine peace ‌talks in ​Abu Dhabi Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday ‌after their conclusion that mutual understanding had been achieved on some issues and that ‌more talks would be held. Medinsky, ‌in remarks broadcast on Russian state television, said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed ⁠on ​a ⁠large-scale prisoner swap, the latest in a long ⁠line of such exchanges.

He was cool ​however on the prospect of European ⁠countries joining the talks and said it was ⁠unclear ​what there was for Russia and the European Union to ⁠discuss, given what he said was a lack ⁠of ⁠proposals from the European side.