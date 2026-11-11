Russian negotiator says after Ukraine talks that some progress was made and there will be more meetings
Russia's chief negotiator at Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday after their conclusion that mutual understanding had been achieved on some issues and that more talks would be held. Medinsky, in remarks broadcast on Russian state television, said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed on a large-scale prisoner swap, the latest in a long line of such exchanges.
He was cool however on the prospect of European countries joining the talks and said it was unclear what there was for Russia and the European Union to discuss, given what he said was a lack of proposals from the European side.