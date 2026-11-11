German Economic Council significantly revised up growth forecast, says chair

​Germany's ​Council ‌of Economic Experts significantly ​revised up its ‌growth forecasts for Europe's largest economy thanks to a quicker-than-expected recovery ‌from the energy ‌shocks created by the Iran war, said council chair Monika ⁠Schnitzer ​on ⁠Wednesday.

"We are seeing a clear ⁠economic upturn, driven by surprisingly ​strong exports and high levels ⁠of government spending," she said ⁠while ​handing the council's annual report to Chancellor ⁠Friedrich Merz, without giving ⁠the ⁠exact figures.