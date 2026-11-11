German Economic Council significantly revised up growth forecast, says chair
Germany's Council of Economic Experts significantly revised up its growth forecasts for Europe's largest economy thanks to a quicker-than-expected recovery from the energy shocks created by the Iran war, said council chair Monika Schnitzer on Wednesday.
"We are seeing a clear economic upturn, driven by surprisingly strong exports and high levels of government spending," she said while handing the council's annual report to Chancellor Friedrich Merz, without giving the exact figures.