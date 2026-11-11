US envoys Witkoff and Kushner may visit Russia in coming days, TASS reports
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could visit Russia in the coming days, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported, citing a source on Wednesday. TASS did not provide details on the timing or purpose of the possible trip.
Both Witkoff and Kushner participated in the two-day talks in Abu Dhabi involving Russian, Ukrainian and US officials, aimed at exploring possible steps towards a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. The talks marked the first meeting in the trilateral format since February.