US envoys Witkoff and Kushner may visit Russia in coming days, TASS reports

​US ​envoys Steve ‌Witkoff and Jared ​Kushner could visit Russia in ‌the coming days, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported, citing ‌a source on Wednesday. TASS did ‌not provide details on the timing or purpose of the possible ⁠trip.

Both ​Witkoff ⁠and Kushner participated in the two-day ⁠talks in Abu Dhabi involving ​Russian, Ukrainian and US officials, aimed ⁠at exploring possible steps towards ⁠a ​settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. The talks marked ⁠the first meeting in the ⁠trilateral ⁠format since February.