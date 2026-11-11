US envoys Witkoff and Kushner may visit Russia in coming days, TASS reports

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 16:59 IST
US envoys Witkoff and Kushner may visit Russia in coming days, TASS reports

​US ​envoys Steve ‌Witkoff and Jared ​Kushner could visit Russia in ‌the coming days, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported, citing ‌a source on Wednesday. TASS did ‌not provide details on the timing or purpose of the possible ⁠trip.

Both ​Witkoff ⁠and Kushner participated in the two-day ⁠talks in Abu Dhabi involving ​Russian, Ukrainian and US officials, aimed ⁠at exploring possible steps towards ⁠a ​settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. The talks marked ⁠the first meeting in the ⁠trilateral ⁠format since February.

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