Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said ​on Wednesday that one ​worker was killed and four ‌injured after ​a fire triggered an explosion at Sirte Oil Company's gas complex in Marsa Brega, ‌although gas and crude production was unaffected. Sirte Oil Company is a subsidiary of the state-owned NOC.

NOC Chairman Massoud Soleman said on Facebook that preliminary information ‌indicated a leak in a gas line supplying one of the ‌facility's boilers. Soleman told Reuters that repairs were expected to take at least two weeks.

"Delays in the allocation and disbursement of budgets — and the subsequent postponement of essential ⁠maintenance ​and overhauls — inevitably lead ⁠to such outcomes, and could potentially result in even greater disasters in the ⁠future," Massoud said. The NOC said operations were continuing normally, with no disruption to gas ​supplies to the domestic market or to crude oil production.

"As a ⁠precautionary measure, the entire plant was shut down," the NOC said, adding that firefighters ⁠contained ​the blaze, isolated the gas lines and brought the fire under control. Residents of Brega said they heard a large explosion and ⁠saw thick black smoke rising into the sky.

Libya's oil sector has been hit ⁠by repeated ⁠disruptions since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, with production affected by both political disputes and technical ‌problems.