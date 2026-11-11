FACTBOX-Soccer-Who could be the next Manchester United manager?

Manchester United executives are expected to meet minority owner Jim Ratcliffe this week amid British ​media reports that the club will discuss manager Michael Carrick's future ​after a poor start to the Premier League season. The ‌45-year-old ​Carrick has overseen one win from United's first 10 league matches in his first full campaign in charge, leaving the team in the relegation zone and increasing the pressure on the Old Trafford club's former midfielder.

Any departure ‌would leave a vacancy for one of English football's most demanding jobs. Since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, United have not won the league despite appointing high-profile coaches including Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho. These are some of the leading candidates to replace Carrick if he is sacked:

MAURICIO POCHETTINO (Argentina, 54) Pochettino is the US men's ‌national team coach after signing a contract extension through 2030 this year, although British media reports have said the deal includes a release clause.

The ‌Argentine has reportedly agreed to move to Old Trafford and is close to signing a contract, emerging as the favourite to take charge should Carrick be shown the door. The former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager led Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final and won the Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain.

Despite leaving Chelsea by mutual consent in 2024 after one ⁠season, Pochettino remains ​one of the Premier League's most ⁠highly regarded former coaches. EDDIE HOWE (England, 48)

Howe has emerged as one of the leading contenders after leaving Newcastle United at the end of the 2025-26 season. The former Bournemouth and Burnley manager ended Newcastle's ⁠70-year wait for a major domestic trophy by winning the League Cup in 2025 and guided the club into the Champions League twice.

Howe has more than a decade of ​Premier League managerial experience and is out of work, although British media reports have said a compensation fee would be payable to his ⁠former club Newcastle which could complicate a move to Old Trafford. JULIAN NAGELSMANN (Germany, 39)

Nagelsmann has become available after leaving the Germany job following this year's World Cup. He rose to prominence with Hoffenheim ⁠before ​spells at RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, where he won the Bundesliga in 2022. Although he lacks Premier League experience, Nagelsmann is one of Europe's most highly rated coaches.

ANTONIO CONTE (Italy, 57) Conte is among the most decorated managers linked with the United job and has been out of work since leaving Napoli, whom ⁠he guided to the Serie A title in his first season in 2024-25.

The Italian won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017, adding to a ⁠trophy-laden career that includes title-winning spells with ⁠Juventus, where he also shone as a player. He moved to Inter Milan in 2019, leading the Italian side to the Europa League final in his first season and winning the 2020–21 Serie A title before joining Tottenham.

Conte has ‌downplayed speculation linking him ‌with United but remains under consideration, according to media reports. (Compiled by Karan Prashant Saxena ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)