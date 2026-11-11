PREVIEW-Rugby-Nations Championship picture to become clearer after weekend tests

The pairings for the inaugural Nations Championship finals will become a lot clearer after this weekend’s fixtures as the All Blacks and Springboks jockey for top position in the south while ‌the northern hemisphere section is headed for a photo-finish.

The fifth of six rounds of fixtures takes place before the finals weekend at Twickenham on November 27-29 when the top six from the north are paired against the top six from the south, with the new trophy being decided by the two section winners. South Africa’s trip ‌to France on Friday headlines this programme when the double World Cup winners likely require a bonus-point victory to keep up their points difference ‌lead over New Zealand, with both having won their first four matches.

The All Blacks, even with multiple personnel changes expected, should cruise to a comfortable win over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, so any slip by the Springboks will put the Kiwis into top spot. South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus named another strong selection for the clash at the Stade de France, where his side ⁠have won ​on their last five visits.

"We’re taking no ⁠risks," he said as he made one change from the team that thrashed Italy 66-7 in Turin last Saturday. France have come up with an intriguing solution to their flyhalf injury crisis with ⁠Antoine Dupont to replace Romain Ntamack and Maxime Lucu to take Dupont’s usual position at scrumhalf.

BEST SOLUTION "It won't be easy, but having discussed it with them – we've probably talked ​about it more than we've trained for it – we've visualised how it will work, and we believe this is the best solution," France coach ⁠Fabien Galthie said on Wednesday.

New Zealand crushed Scotland at Murrayfield and will be looking to rack up the points against Wales, who they have beaten in their last 34 clashes stretching back 73 ⁠years. France (17) ​have a two-point lead in the north section but if they lose to South Africa will open the door for England and Ireland (15 points each) to push them down to third place.

England take on Japan, and their old coach Eddie Jones, after posting a record score on Sunday against Australia while ⁠Ireland host Fiji in Dublin after beating Argentina last time out. Scotland (11 points) are not out of contention despite a disappointing performance against New Zealand.

They host ⁠Australia at Murrayfield where a home win ⁠would put the Scots back in the mix for top spot in the north. "It's going to be all eyes on Australia and take the learnings and the disappointment from the weekend and translate it onto the training paddock first ‌and then onto the ‌pitch, hopefully, on Sunday," Scotland number eight Josh Bayliss said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in ​Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)