Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Nicolas Cage transformed ‘from within’ for ‘Madden,’ co-star Kathryn Hahn says

Nicolas Cage so fully transformed himself into NFL legend John ​Madden for the new biopic “Madden” that co-star Kathryn Hahn says she spent an entire production with ​him without ever feeling she had met the real Cage. Hahn, who plays ‌Madden’s wife ​Virginia, said Cage remained covered in prosthetics throughout production, transforming him into Madden more than just physically.

Skydance details cost cuts, sets streaming bundle for early next year

Skydance on Monday detailed plans to deliver $6 billion in cost savings from its Warner Bros Discovery acquisition and said it would launch a streaming bundle of HBO Max and Paramount+ early ‌next year. Shares of the company dropped about 2% to $8.50 in after-hours trading.

The rise and fall of Russell Brand

Russell Brand was once considered so culturally important that the opposition leader hoping to be Britain's next prime minister went on his online show, while former US Vice President Al Gore was happy to be interviewed by him. A comedian and presenter turned Hollywood actor and then unlikely political activist, Brand was one of the most recognisable and sought-after figures in the British ‌entertainment world from the late 2000s until the mid-2010s.

Brand conviction shines light on entertainment industry's culture of silence

Russell Brand's conviction for sex crimes has renewed scrutiny of how Britain's entertainment industry has treated high-profile performers accused of abusing ‌their power, with some women saying they feared speaking out could damage their careers. The British comedian and actor was convicted on Thursday of one count of rape and three sexual assaults near the height of his fame in the mid-2000s, when he worked for Channel 4 and the BBC. Three of the four victims had worked in the media industry.

'The inner child in me is screaming': Jamie Campbell Bower on joining 'Lord of the Rings' series

British actor Jamie Campbell Bower said joining "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" fulfilled a childhood dream as the ⁠cast gathered ​in London for the global premiere of the fantasy series' third ⁠season on Tuesday. Speaking to Reuters, the "Stranger Things" and "Harry Potter" star recalled receiving the email offering him a role in the series.

Skydance names Marvel veteran Latcham to lead DC Studios, replacing Gunn and Safran

Skydance is replacing DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran with former Marvel ⁠Studios executive Jeremy Latcham as it overhauls its superhero business following the Warner Bros acquisition. Latcham will take over on December 1 and lead DC's film, television and animation slate, overseeing its creative pipeline, production, talent and strategy.

UK children's author Walliams named as subject of ​sexual allegations by media

Two media groups named British comedian and bestselling children's author David Walliams on Tuesday as the high-profile figure who had tried to prevent allegations of sexual misconduct being published by saying he ⁠would take his own life if they were revealed. The Guardian and ITV News said that Walliams, formerly a judge on music mogul Simon Cowell's "Britain's Got Talent" television show, had sought an injunction against the newspaper and the broadcaster ITN, which produces ITV News.

Actor Stacy Keach, known for playing Hammer, ⁠Hamlet ​and Hemingway, dead at 85

Actor Stacy Keach, who portrayed rugged characters such as fictional detective Mike Hammer and legendary American novelist Ernest Hemingway, died on Tuesday at the age of 85, his wife said in a statement to Hollywood trade publication Variety. Keach died in Poland "after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure," Malgosia Tomassi said in a statement to Variety.

Take-Two lifts annual revenue, profit forecasts as 'GTA VI' launch nears

Take-Two Interactive ⁠raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Monday, as the videogame publisher banks on the launch next week of the much-anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI" to drive strong demand. The company's shares rose 4% in extended trading with ⁠CEO Strauss Zelnick saying pre-orders for "GTA VI" were tracking far ⁠in excess of initial expectations, even as Take-Two stuck to its bookings forecast for the year.

The rise and fall of Russell Brand

Russell Brand was once considered so culturally important that the opposition leader hoping to be Britain's next prime minister went on his online show, while former US Vice President Al Gore was happy to be ‌interviewed by him. A comedian and presenter turned ‌Hollywood actor and then unlikely political activist, Brand was one of the most recognisable and sought-after figures in the ​British entertainment world from the late 2000s until the mid-2010s.