Merz-Putin talks may follow Ukraine negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Berlin says
Talks between Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Russian President Vladimir Putin could ensue after a broad understanding on future negotiations on Ukraine was reached in Abu Dhabi, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday. Asked whether Merz was ready to speak with Putin, the spokesperson said at a regular press conference: "We have now reached an understanding in Abu Dhabi on the broad outlines. This understanding is now shared with the Russian president. And on that basis, talks may ensue."
Russian, Ukrainian and US officials held two-day talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at exploring possible steps towards a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. The German spokesperson confirmed that the understanding in Abu Dhabi was reached between European, US and Ukrainian officials, not with Russia, adding that these principles will influence fresh talks.