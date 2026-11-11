Merz-Putin talks may follow Ukraine negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Berlin says

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 19:20 IST
Merz-Putin talks may follow Ukraine negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Berlin says

Talks ​between Chancellor Friedrich Merz ​and Russian President ‌Vladimir ​Putin could ensue after a broad understanding on future ‌negotiations on Ukraine was reached in Abu Dhabi, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday. Asked whether Merz ‌was ready to speak with Putin, ‌the spokesperson said at a regular press conference: "We have now reached an understanding in Abu Dhabi on ⁠the broad ​outlines. This ⁠understanding is now shared with the Russian president. ⁠And on that basis, talks may ensue."

Russian, Ukrainian and ​US officials held two-day talks in Abu ⁠Dhabi aimed at exploring possible steps towards a ⁠settlement of ​the conflict in Ukraine. The German spokesperson confirmed that the understanding in Abu Dhabi ⁠was reached between European, US and Ukrainian officials, not ⁠with ⁠Russia, adding that these principles will influence fresh talks.

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