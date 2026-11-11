Romanian intelligence agency says it identified Russian-linked cyber attack

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 19:26 IST
Romanian intelligence agency says it identified Russian-linked cyber attack

A hacking group linked to Russia's ​FSB security service staged a ​cyberattack on a Romanian government ‌organisation last ​year, the country's intelligence agency said on Wednesday. Russia's embassy in Romania did not immediately respond to a request ‌for comment.

Romania, a European Union and NATO member, shares a land border of more than 600 km (370 miles) with Ukraine, and centrist President Nicusor Dan has said it ‌is the target of a hybrid war waged by Russia to destabilise ‌nations that support Kyiv. The attacks have ranged from drone incursions into Romanian airspace to cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, acts of sabotage and attacks on cargo vessels near Romanian waters, Dan has said. Russia has ⁠repeatedly ​denied accusations that ⁠it is waging hybrid war against European states.

Russian-linked APT hacking group Turla was behind the December 2025 ⁠cyberattack, Romania's intelligence agency SRI said, adding that it had "implemented measures to counter the attack and ​remedy its effects". "The attackers exploited a series of systemic vulnerabilities in Microsoft ⁠operating systems, but the attack was stopped after the National Cyberint Centre intervened," SRI said in a ⁠statement.

"No ​exfiltration of sensitive data was identified, and the affected email service has been fixed," it added, without identifying the government organisation that was targeted. Cybersecurity ⁠firm ESET said on Tuesday that Turla had targeted the unnamed Romanian state institution ⁠by using previously undocumented ⁠malware designed to identify emails sent or received from NATO and the EU.

SRI said it had cooperated with EU and ‌NATO ‌partners in this case.

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global
3
Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Global
4
Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026