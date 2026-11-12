Two oil tankers 'disabled' by explosions in Strait of Hormuz, IRGC says

​Two oil supertankers ​were disabled by ‌massive explosions ​after they ignored warnings against using an "unauthorised route" in ‌the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday night, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said on Thursday.

The statement did ‌not provide details on the cause ‌of the explosions. In the earlier months of the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began in February, the IRGC ⁠Navy ​announced ⁠it had struck tankers directly. More recently, it has ⁠reported that vessels caught fire after hitting naval ​mines while using what it describes as an "unauthorised ⁠route" in the southern part of the strategic waterway.

In ⁠several ​cases, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) has said tankers in ⁠the strait have been struck by unknown projectiles.