Russia says it launched a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military factories
Russia's military said on Thursday that it had carried out a massive overnight strike on military factories across Ukraine, including Kyiv, where the mayor said a Russian drone had struck an apartment block.
Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Thursday, a Reuters witness said. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that one woman had been reported killed and five people had been injured after a Russian drone struck a nine-storey building in the city's Solomyanskyi district, setting it ablaze.
The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement it had hit a rocket factory in Kyiv and a drone assembly workshop and missile fuel factory in the wider Kyiv region, as well as electricity substations in the western Zhytomyr region. The Russian attacks had also damaged energy and civilian infrastructure in the north-western Rivne region, a local Ukrainian official said on Telegram.
In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that air defence forces had downed five Ukrainian drones heading for the Russian capital overnight. The Defence Ministry said a total of 71 Ukrainian drones had been brought down across Russia overnight.