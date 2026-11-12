Russia says it launched a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military factories

Russia's military said ​on Thursday that it had ‌carried ​out a massive overnight strike on military factories across Ukraine, including Kyiv, where the ‌mayor said a Russian drone had struck an apartment block.

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Thursday, a Reuters ‌witness said. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that one woman had ‌been reported killed and five people had been injured after a Russian drone struck a nine-storey building in the city's Solomyanskyi district, setting it ablaze.

The Russian Defence ⁠Ministry ​said in ⁠a statement it had hit a rocket factory in Kyiv and a drone assembly ⁠workshop and missile fuel factory in the wider Kyiv region, as well ​as electricity substations in the western Zhytomyr region. The Russian attacks had ⁠also damaged energy and civilian infrastructure in the north-western Rivne region, a local Ukrainian ⁠official ​said on Telegram.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that air defence forces had downed five Ukrainian drones ⁠heading for the Russian capital overnight. The Defence Ministry said a total of 71 ⁠Ukrainian drones ⁠had been brought down across Russia overnight.