Russia says it launched a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military factories

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 13:36 IST
Russia says it launched a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military factories

Russia's military said ​on Thursday that it had ‌carried ​out a massive overnight strike on military factories across Ukraine, including Kyiv, where the ‌mayor said a Russian drone had struck an apartment block.

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Thursday, a Reuters ‌witness said. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that one woman had ‌been reported killed and five people had been injured after a Russian drone struck a nine-storey building in the city's Solomyanskyi district, setting it ablaze.

The Russian Defence ⁠Ministry ​said in ⁠a statement it had hit a rocket factory in Kyiv and a drone assembly ⁠workshop and missile fuel factory in the wider Kyiv region, as well ​as electricity substations in the western Zhytomyr region. The Russian attacks had ⁠also damaged energy and civilian infrastructure in the north-western Rivne region, a local Ukrainian ⁠official ​said on Telegram.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that air defence forces had downed five Ukrainian drones ⁠heading for the Russian capital overnight. The Defence Ministry said a total of 71 ⁠Ukrainian drones ⁠had been brought down across Russia overnight.

TRENDING

1
Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Household Livelihoods

Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Hou...

Global
2
AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared Progress
Blog

AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared ...

Global
3
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
4
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Europe’s Farm Payments: A Study of Support, Early Setbacks and Lasting Gains

What Keeps Rwanda’s Women Farmers From Using AI to Protect Their Banana Crops?

One Supply Chain, Two Pressures: The Carbon Cost Hidden in Türkiye’s Fertiliser Trade

Saving Fuel Without Draining the Battery: A New AI Approach to Hybrid Car Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026