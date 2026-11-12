UKPNP Chairman raises PoJK human rights crisis at 6th International Kashmir Conference in British Parliament

At the 6th International Kashmir Conference in London, UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri highlighted alleged human rights abuses in PoJK. He urged the UN and the international community to establish a fact-finding mission, restore civil liberties, and release political detainees.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 14:33 IST
UKPNP Chairman raises PoJK human rights crisis at 6th International Kashmir Conference in British Parliament
Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, President of the United Kashmir People’s National Party. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), raised concerns over alleged human rights violations in PoJK during the party's 6th International Kashmir Conference, hosted at the British Parliament in London on October 21, 2026. According to a post on X by Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, Spokesperson of the UKPNP, the conference was hosted by British MP Fabian Hamilton under the theme, “The Humanitarian Crisis in PoJK and Solidarity with the People's Rights Movement.”

Delivering the keynote address, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri highlighted allegations of civilian killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, communication shutdowns and the alleged misuse of anti-terrorism laws. He also raised concerns over what he described as the repression of peaceful Kashmiri activists in Rawalakot and other parts of PoJK. According to the UKPNP spokesperson's post, the party chairman called upon the United Nations, the British Government and the international community to establish an independent international fact-finding mission to investigate the alleged human rights violations in the region.

He further urged the restoration of civil liberties, the release of peaceful political detainees and the implementation of the October 4, 2025, agreement. During his address, Kashmiri also expressed gratitude to Fabian Hamilton MP, Richard Burgon MP, Imran Hussain MP and other British parliamentarians for extending their solidarity with the Kashmiri people's democratic and human rights struggle.

Emphasising the need for dialogue and accountability, the UKPNP chairman stated: “Dialogue must replace repression. Accountability must replace impunity.” The 6th International Kashmir Conference brought attention to the reported humanitarian and human rights situation in PoJK, with the UKPNP seeking greater international engagement and support for the rights and democratic aspirations of the people in the region.

The details of the conference and the chairman's address were shared by Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, UKPNP spokesperson, in a post on X. (ANI)

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