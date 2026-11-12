UPDATE 1-Bomb alert under way at Calais train station, local authorities say

A ​bomb alert is under way at the ‌Calais-Frethun train station in northern France, local authorities said on Thursday. The bomb ‌alert is also affecting international train ‌travel.

The alert may have an impact on rail traffic, the Pas-de-Calais prefecture said on ⁠social ​media ⁠platform X. International high-speed rail service Eurostar said ⁠some of its trains between London and ​Paris were being affected.

"At the ⁠request of the French authorities, trains are currently ⁠unable ​to pass through Calais-Fréthun station. This is causing delays to ⁠some services to and from London", ⁠the ⁠company said in a statement.