Car bomb kills Russian soldier near St Petersburg in latest targeted assassination 

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 16:09 IST
Car bomb kills Russian soldier near St Petersburg in latest targeted assassination 

A Russian military serviceman was killed after the car he was driving was blown up in the Pushkinsky District of St Petersburg, ‌investigators said in Thursday.

"Investigative authorities have opened a criminal case into the murder of ‌a member of the armed forces," a statement from Russia's Investigative Committee said. Video showed that military police had sealed off the area as investigators and forensic scientists worked at the scene. A ⁠bomb-damaged dark ​blue SUV with ⁠its doors, boot and bonnet open stood on a road littered with blast debris next to ⁠what looked like an empty passenger bus which appeared to have also suffered damage.

Russia has blamed ​Ukraine for previous assassinations of senior military officials and people linked to ⁠Moscow's war effort. Ukrainian sources have claimed responsibility in some cases, while denying others. There was no immediate ⁠comment ​from Ukraine on Thursday.

Another serviceman was killed in a car explosion in the same district of Russia's second largest city on August 27. Other car bombs attacks ⁠have occurred in Moscow and Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, in ⁠recent months. The ⁠serviceman was not immediately identified, but the online Fontanka newspaper reported that the deceased held the rank of colonel. Reuters could ‌not independently ‌verify that.

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