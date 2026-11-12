Britain seeking EU deal where benefits outweigh trade-offs, Healey says

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 16:20 IST
Britain seeking EU deal where benefits outweigh trade-offs, Healey says

British finance ​minister John Healey said on Thursday ​the government would pursue ‌closer cooperation with ​the European Union at next week's UK-EU summit in areas where the benefits to businesses ‌and consumers outweighed the costs.

Asked by the BBC whether efforts to improve post-Brexit ties risked creating fresh uncertainty, Healey said Britain was seeking agreements on areas including ‌food and farming that would reduce red tape, ease costs for ‌businesses and help bring down prices. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has sought to deepen cooperation with the European Union since taking office, arguing Britain should consider a broader reset of ties ⁠with ​the bloc to ⁠support economic growth and tackle shared challenges.

Burnham said last month Britain needed an "honest discussion" about its ⁠future relationship with the EU and suggested freedom of movement could be considered ​as part of a wider package of cooperation. Healey said the Brexit deal ⁠agreed 10 years ago under the previous government "just isn't good enough".

"Where we can improve ⁠that ​we will," he told the BBC. Pressed on whether closer cooperation would involve trade-offs, Healey said: "The benefits to Britain, to the cost of business, ⁠the relief of some of the pressure of prices for consumers outweighs the ⁠costs."

"That's the ⁠trade-off," he added. Healey also drew a distinction with financial services, saying Britain would continue to "forge our own way" ‌in the sector.

TRENDING

1
Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Household Livelihoods

Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Hou...

Global
2
AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared Progress
Blog

AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared ...

Global
3
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
4
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Europe’s Farm Payments: A Study of Support, Early Setbacks and Lasting Gains

What Keeps Rwanda’s Women Farmers From Using AI to Protect Their Banana Crops?

One Supply Chain, Two Pressures: The Carbon Cost Hidden in Türkiye’s Fertiliser Trade

Saving Fuel Without Draining the Battery: A New AI Approach to Hybrid Car Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026