British finance ​minister John Healey said on Thursday ​the government would pursue ‌closer cooperation with ​the European Union at next week's UK-EU summit in areas where the benefits to businesses ‌and consumers outweighed the costs.

Asked by the BBC whether efforts to improve post-Brexit ties risked creating fresh uncertainty, Healey said Britain was seeking agreements on areas including ‌food and farming that would reduce red tape, ease costs for ‌businesses and help bring down prices. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has sought to deepen cooperation with the European Union since taking office, arguing Britain should consider a broader reset of ties ⁠with ​the bloc to ⁠support economic growth and tackle shared challenges.

Burnham said last month Britain needed an "honest discussion" about its ⁠future relationship with the EU and suggested freedom of movement could be considered ​as part of a wider package of cooperation. Healey said the Brexit deal ⁠agreed 10 years ago under the previous government "just isn't good enough".

"Where we can improve ⁠that ​we will," he told the BBC. Pressed on whether closer cooperation would involve trade-offs, Healey said: "The benefits to Britain, to the cost of business, ⁠the relief of some of the pressure of prices for consumers outweighs the ⁠costs."

"That's the ⁠trade-off," he added. Healey also drew a distinction with financial services, saying Britain would continue to "forge our own way" ‌in the sector.