Soccer-US pulls men's Under-17 team from World Cup in Qatar over safety concerns

US Soccer has withdrawn its ​national team from the men's FIFA Under-17 ​World Cup in Qatar over safety concerns, ‌the ​federation told players on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to players and provided to Reuters, the federation said it was cancelling the team's pre-tournament camp and ‌its participation in the event "in light of current circumstances." It cited the US State Department's Level 3 travel advisory for Qatar and related directives for embassy staff and families.

The State Department updated its advisory for Qatar last month, ‌urging Americans to reconsider travel because of the risk of armed conflict. The update cited Houthi attacks on ‌Saudi Arabia, including on civilian airports and critical infrastructure.

"The well-being of our players and staff will always be our top priority," the US federation's letter said. US Soccer said it would notify the players' clubs on Wednesday. It asked players not to comment publicly ⁠until FIFA ​announces the decision.

FIFA told Reuters ⁠that it had been informed of US Soccer's decision to withdraw from the tournament. "The applicable tournament regulations will be followed. FIFA’s ⁠security assessments remain unchanged, and no new developments affecting the security situation around the tournament have occurred," the global governing ​body said in a statement on Thursday.

"FIFA understands that US Soccer’s decision was made in light of ⁠the existing US Level 3 travel advisory." The 48-team Under-17 tournament runs from November 19 to December 13. The United States had been ⁠due ​to open against Montenegro on November 21 before facing Chile and Algeria in Group J.

"The safety and security of all participants and fans remains paramount. As with all FIFA tournaments and events, we are ⁠in close contact with the relevant authorities and are looking forward to the tournament kick-off in Qatar," FIFA ⁠added. "In recent months, Qatar ⁠has successfully hosted several international events."

The US reached the round of 32 at last year's edition, also held in Qatar, which is set to host the event ‌every year through ‌2029.