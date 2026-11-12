UAE's Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah reopen several beaches after tanker oil spill

Authorities in ​the United Arab Emirates' Ras Al ‌Khaimah and ​Sharjah emirates said they had reopened several beaches following closures prompted by an oil spill from a tanker damaged in a suspected ‌attack in the Gulf last month.

Sharjah's media office said the beaches had reopened after authorities brought pollution caused by the spill under control. "The relevant authorities confirm that the emirate's beaches and marine environment are ‌safe, allowing the public to visit and enjoy various marine activities safely," it said.

The spill, ‌which spread along parts of the UAE's northern coastline, had prompted authorities to close beaches in Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain amid concerns over environmental contamination. The spill has underscored the environmental risks from attacks on commercial ⁠shipping in ​the Gulf since the U.S.-Israeli ⁠war on Iran began in February.

October saw the highest number of attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz and surrounding waters since the conflict began, according to data compiled by the Washington Institute for Near ​East Policy. In a separate incident, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that a ⁠merchant vessel had been struck by an unknown projectile about 14 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al Khaimah the previous ⁠day.

The ​strike caused a fire in the vessel's engine room, but no injuries or pollution were reported at the time, Ambrey said. Shipping through the strait, a vital route for global ⁠oil and gas supplies, remains disrupted as uncertainty persists over efforts to reach a US-Iran agreement to ⁠end the war and ⁠restore maritime traffic.

The spill has also raised concerns about the potential impact on desalination facilities, a crucial source of drinking water in the Gulf, although ‌no shutdowns ‌have been reported.