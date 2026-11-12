EU to present new Russia sanctions and Ukraine funding measures by year-end

​The ​European Commission ‌will present a ​new sanctions package against ‌Russia and proposals on Ukraine-related financial measures before the next ‌European Council, European Commission President Ursula ‌von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"We are ... preparing a proposal (on) ⁠how ​to ⁠cover the financial needs of Ukraine ⁠in 2027. We will ​come with the sanctions package and ⁠the proposal for the financial ⁠needs before ​the next European Council," she said ⁠ahead of a meeting with international ⁠leaders ⁠in Dublin.