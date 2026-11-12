EU to present new Russia sanctions and Ukraine funding measures by year-end
The European Commission will present a new sanctions package against Russia and proposals on Ukraine-related financial measures before the next European Council, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
"We are ... preparing a proposal (on) how to cover the financial needs of Ukraine in 2027. We will come with the sanctions package and the proposal for the financial needs before the next European Council," she said ahead of a meeting with international leaders in Dublin.