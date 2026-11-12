Germany's Merz says Russia seemingly willing to accept European role in Ukraine talks
There appears to be a growing willingness on the Russian side to acknowledge that Ukraine talks cannot be held without involving Europe, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday.
"That is, first of all, good news. Whether this will continue remains to be seen. That will depend very much on the talks over the next few days," Merz said on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting in Dublin.