Germany's Merz says Russia seemingly willing to accept European role in Ukraine talks

There ​appears ‌to be ​a growing willingness on the ‌Russian side to acknowledge that Ukraine talks cannot be ‌held without involving Europe, ‌German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday.

"That is, first ⁠of ​all, ⁠good news. Whether this ⁠will continue remains to be ​seen. That will depend ⁠very much on the talks ⁠over ​the next few days," Merz said ⁠on the sidelines of the European ⁠Political ⁠Community meeting in Dublin.