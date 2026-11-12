Soccer-Palace manager Sage sacked with club bottom of Premier League

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 18:24 IST
Soccer-Palace manager Sage sacked with club bottom of Premier League

Crystal Palace fired manager ​Pierre Sage on Thursday, ​bringing the Frenchman's five-month ‌tenure to ​an end after a poor start to the Premier League season left the club bottom ‌of the table.

Sage's departure followed a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool on Sunday, the south London club's fourth straight Premier League defeat. They are ‌two points outside the safety zone. "Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm ‌that Pierre Sage has left his role as manager," Palace said in a statement.

"Three members of Pierre’s coaching staff – Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa and Sandy Guichard – have ⁠also ​left the club." The ⁠47-year-old, who managed Ligue 1 sides RC Lens and Olympique Lyonnais, took charge at ⁠Selhurst Park in June.

Sage replaced Oliver Glasner, who left at the end of ​the 2025-26 season after leading Palace to the Conference League ⁠trophy. Palace won two Premier League matches under Sage, but a string of defeats, including ⁠a ​5-0 loss to rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, has left them with seven points from 10 games.

They also have the worst defensive record ⁠in the top flight after conceding 24 goals. British media reports said former ⁠Tottenham Hotspur ⁠and Brentford manager Thomas Frank is the leading candidate to replace Sage.

Palace next travel to Coventry City on ‌November 21.

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