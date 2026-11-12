Indonesia VP hands resignation to parliament as Jokowi backs Prabowo

Indonesia's Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka ‌handed ​his resignation to parliament's upper house on Thursday, ending days of speculation about his political future, while his father, former President Joko Widodo, voiced support for current leader Prabowo Subianto. The expression of support after the departure of Gibran, Indonesia's highest-profile resignation since that of President Suharto in 1998, ‌could ease signs of strain in the political alliance of Prabowo and predecessor Widodo.

"We will continue to support President Prabowo's administration, especially programmes that serve the interests of the broader public," the highly popular Widodo, known as Jokowi, told reporters outside his home in Solo in central Java. Gibran's resignation follows scrutiny over Prabowo's signature political programmes and doubts about the government's ability to manage Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where ‌the political turmoil has sapped investor sentiment.

The rupiah weakened as much as 0.6% on Thursday to a fresh record low of 18,255 against the dollar. Flanked by Gibran and parliamentarians, Prabowo ‌said on Thursday he had accepted his deputy's resignation with a "heavy heart" and praised Gibran's contributions to the government.

"I felt assisted. He did his job well," Prabowo said in a speech, citing Gibran's work across Indonesian regions and his former deputy's "chivalrous attitude." Gibran bowed and hugged Prabowo after the speech.

The rift between Prabowo and Jokowi, who twice defeated the powerful former general for the presidency before lending him his support in the face of term limits, had looked set to further ⁠destabilise the government, ​analysts said. CALLS FOR IMPEACHMENT BEFORE RESIGNATION

Gibran, 39, was ⁠elected alongside Prabowo in the 2024 election, during which Jokowi was accused of meddling in the process by influencing a court decision that changed the election rules, enabling Gibran to stand. His resignation followed a push by lawmakers for Gibran's impeachment ⁠on grounds of inadequate educational credentials.

It also followed rulings by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court that his overseas high school qualifications fell short of legal requirements for vice presidential candidates, and had been wrongly accepted ​by election authorities. In a video address late on Thursday, Gibran thanked Prabowo for his trust and said his resignation was his personal decision and unrelated to issues pertaining ⁠to his academic credentials, claiming his educational documents were complete.

"This decision to step down is also not a declaration of inability. Rather, it is a major step that I must take to preserve the government's capacity to move forward further," he said, ⁠adding ​that "democracy needs to be managed better". PRESIDENT EXPECTED TO SUBMIT TWO REPLACEMENT CANDIDATES

Parliamentary leaders will now gather to discuss the next steps, said Ahmad Muzani, speaker of the upper house. The upper house will have to hold a session to declare a vacancy after Gibran's resignation, while sending the president a letter seeking the names of two replacement candidates, senior law minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra ⁠said.

An upper house election will follow within 60 days. Analysts said another sign of the gulf between Prabowo and Jokowi was last week's revelation of an inquiry into illegal wiretapping by senior ⁠police officials, including former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, ⁠widely seen as a Jokowi loyalist.

On Thursday, police said they had enough initial evidence to pursue treason charges against four suspects for wiretapping Prabowo, other politicians, activists and journalists. At a hearing, lawmakers urged police chief Suyudi Ario Seto to uncover who ultimately ordered Listyo to conduct the ‌alleged wiretapping, and the political interests ‌that could be behind it.