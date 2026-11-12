Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 18:28 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a ​summary of ​current science ‌news briefs.

Euclid ​mission data release spans more than ‌900 million galaxies

The European Space Agency has released its first big collection of ‌data from the orbiting Euclid ‌telescope's mission to map the universe's large-scale structure, including observations of more than 900 ⁠million ​galaxies, ⁠as scientists investigate the puzzling cosmic components ⁠dark matter and dark energy. The data unveiled ​on Thursday covered a survey ⁠of the sky equal to about 9,500 ⁠times ​the size of the moon as viewed from Earth. ⁠The mission's goal is to complete ⁠the largest-ever ⁠three-dimensional atlas of the cosmos, spanning more than a ‌third ‌of the sky, ​in 2031.

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