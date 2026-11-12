Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Nicolas Cage transformed ‘from ​within’ for ‘Madden,’ co-star Kathryn Hahn says

Nicolas Cage so ​fully transformed himself into NFL legend John ‌Madden for ​the new biopic “Madden” that co-star Kathryn Hahn says she spent an entire production with him without ever feeling she had met the real Cage. Hahn, who ‌plays Madden’s wife Virginia, said Cage remained covered in prosthetics throughout production, transforming him into Madden more than just physically.

'The inner child in me is screaming': Jamie Campbell Bower on joining 'Lord of the Rings' series

British actor Jamie Campbell Bower said ‌joining "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" fulfilled a childhood dream as the cast gathered in ‌London for the global premiere of the fantasy series' third season on Tuesday. Speaking to Reuters, the "Stranger Things" and "Harry Potter" star recalled receiving the email offering him a role in the series.

UK children's author Walliams named as subject of sexual allegations by media

Two media groups named ⁠British ​comedian and bestselling children's author David ⁠Walliams on Tuesday as the high-profile figure who had tried to prevent allegations of sexual misconduct being published by saying he would ⁠take his own life if they were revealed. The Guardian and ITV News said that Walliams, formerly a judge on music mogul ​Simon Cowell's "Britain's Got Talent" television show, had sought an injunction against the newspaper and the broadcaster ITN, which ⁠produces ITV News.

Actor Stacy Keach, known for playing Hammer, Hamlet and Hemingway, dead at 85

Actor Stacy Keach, who portrayed rugged characters such ⁠as fictional ​detective Mike Hammer and legendary American novelist Ernest Hemingway, died on Tuesday at the age of 85, his wife said in a statement to Hollywood trade publication Variety. Keach died in Poland "after a long and ⁠difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure," Malgosia Tomassi said in a statement to Variety.

Stock tips with ⁠a beat: Samsung Securities' ⁠AI K-pop group racks up views

Stock brokerage Samsung Securities has found brand ambassadors who never skip rehearsal and are unlikely to make tabloid headlines: a four-member, AI-generated K-pop ‌girl group called LUMINA. The ‌band's debut music video, "Override", passed 3 million YouTube views about ​five weeks after release.